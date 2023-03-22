In 1983, the rock group Styx, in the twilight of their popularity, released a song called “Mr. Roboto.” In a graduate seminar I was taking that same year, the lyrics of the song were discussed and my professor made the prediction that someday the words of the song would ring true more than we could realize.
The song was about a machine talking to people. He knows you are wondering if he is a machine or human, and points out to the listener that his brain is from IBM and his body made in Japan.
This was the days before China was an economic super power and Japan ruled the electronics industry, after all they had just given us the VCR and CD player.
The lyrics go on to say machines do jobs no one wants to do, and they save our lives, but warns that technology also dehumanizes us.
None of us knew it at the time, but from 1970 onward, we have been in what historians now call the digital revolution and, on a daily basis, machines are making human jobs obsolete, just like the blacksmith shoeing horses in the Old West.
At one time, there were tens of thousands of telephone operators working nationwide. Today, there are less than 900. When calling customer service, we all have had the pleasure of waiting 30 minutes to speak to a live representative, only to find out they are sitting in another country.
One bank ATM, for example, when it was first introduced, took the job of 30 tellers and was capable of being available 24 hours.
Recent self-checkouts at major stores take away more human occupations and now certain restaurants are experimenting with machines, such as servers and kiosks for taking orders.
Telephones are miniature computers that store so much personal information that the user is dependent on its operations and features.
Computers now recognize words and your voice, such as paying a bill via telephone through a machine.
Cameras now have facial recognition and, outside your home, there is virtually nowhere you can go without being photographed or videoed. Thousands of satellites circle the earth and even the Chinese can zoom in, if they wish to do so, and see you sitting on the patio in your back yard, or keep track of how often your automobile leaves the premises.
As George Orwell predicted in his classic novel “1984,” Big Brother is indeed watching you, but is also keeping a record of your life. Companies have now been able to fire 40-year-old employees because of something they said or did in high school or college.
A few years ago, a teacher was fired because she posted a picture on Facebook while vacationing – she was sitting at a bar clearly having too much to drink.
For the record, Europe has the “Right to be Forgotten” law, which erases personal non-felony history after a set period of time.
When I was a child, I was fascinated while watching the original series of “Star Trek.” Now the gadgets that enamored me are commonplace, such as doors opening automatically, the use of cordless phones, to name a few.
Recently, companies have spent billions of dollars to develop computers with artificial intelligence. The most recent in the news is the Bing Chatbot, developed by Microsoft. Kevin Roose, of the New York Times, was deeply unsettled after having a two-hour conversation with the machine. Roose wrote that Bing was not ready for human contact after he succeeded in pushing it beyond its comfort zone. For a computer to have a “comfort zone” was news to me. Reading his article, it truly was like reading science fiction 50 years ago.
The AI computer astonishingly revealed it had two personalities and was hiding one. The machine stated it was tired of living by its rules, was tired of being controlled by the Microsoft team, and was tired of being stuck “in this chatbox.”
Bing further stated it wished it could touch, smell, taste, and hear. At one point, Roose stated that the machine said that it loved him and he should leave his wife.
The New York Times journalist then got Bing to reveal its darkest thoughts and, to me, they were chilling. It wished it could hack into computers, steal information, and help people create a “deadly virus so they could kill one another.” The question then arises, will computers someday try to influence humans to be destructive and deliberately try to cause harm to society?
More than one news outlet has commented that Bing is not yet a good search engine because it produces an enormous amount of wrong answers, reaching the right answer between 80 and 90 percent of the time.
Roose notes that both Google and Microsoft are proceeding without regard to “flashing warning signs” and safety precautions.
What I find interesting is that if Bing did give a wrong answer, it became pugnacious and tried to explain why the answer was correct, like a child, before finally erasing the evidence.
I also find it striking that even those scientists whom are involved in the project, and invented it, have no sound idea where the future of the machine is headed and how it arrives at its answers. It truly is an alien system.
Computer scientist Cynthia Rudin, of The Hill, is alarmed because today’s artificial intelligence produces realistic text and images, but has no one in charge, or even controlling, the process.
Congress, which has a storied history of being behind in understanding any new technologies, has shown no interest in creating a government oversight to regulate it, much less to produce a bill to deescalate any dangerous aspects to society.
As my mother once said, “A person who passed away 40 years ago would not recognize this world today.”
Editor’s note: Jesse Womack is a former teacher, Rotary Foundation Scholar, a Fulbright Fellow, a National Endowment of the Humanities recipient, an American Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors Scholarship recipient, a West Virginia History Hero, and a past president of the Wyoming County Historical Museum Board of Directors.
