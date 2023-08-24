The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is currently in need of Adult Family Care homes that can provide a loving, caring environment for aged and disabled adults.
The Adult Family Care program provides for adults, who need and desire the support, protection and security of family-living. This offers them the opportunity to live within a family unit where they can function individually, according to a press release.
“The placements assist in allowing those that do not need a higher level of care to have a placement closer to their own homelike setting,” according to Clint Stenger, AFC homefinding specialist.
An Adult Family Care provider must be a responsible person at least 21 years of age, who is financially independent prior to entering the program. The provider may receive payment for providing supervision and care for no more than three adults.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources provides all training at no cost to interested applicants.
The provider’s home must also receive approval for safety standards from DHHR before adults can be placed in their care.
For more information about becoming an Adult Family Care provider, contact the local DHHR or Adult Family Care homefinding specialist Kelly O’Morris, Braxton County, at 304-765-7344, extension 00052.
