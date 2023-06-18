Around 100 people signed up to float the Greenbrier River for the second annual Red River Nose Float fundraiser in Caldwell Saturday. Around $20,000 was raised for the ALS Association of West Virginia to fund research and patient care services. The fundraiser was started by Deva Wagner in memory of her father who died of ALS - a rare disease with no known treatment or cure. “It’s nice to do something in his honor and also help the ALS association. The cost associated with having this illness was astronomical.”  Wagner says she hopes the float will help raise money and awareness of the disease. 

