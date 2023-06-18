Around 100 people signed up to float the Greenbrier River for the second annual Red River Nose Float fundraiser in Caldwell Saturday. Around $20,000 was raised for the ALS Association of West Virginia to fund research and patient care services. The fundraiser was started by Deva Wagner in memory of her father who died of ALS - a rare disease with no known treatment or cure. “It’s nice to do something in his honor and also help the ALS association. The cost associated with having this illness was astronomical.” Wagner says she hopes the float will help raise money and awareness of the disease.
featured top story editor's pick
A river float for ALS
Tags
Trending Video
Jenny Harnish
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- No price can be put on Fayetteville man’s Father’s Day dream
- Judge Warren McGraw, 84, passed away Wednesday
- Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mom and stuffing body in suitcase, pleads guilty in US
- Busy summer of moves ahead for Oak Hill’s Lewis
- Russia’s war has backfired, and it will never rebuild its economy
- Summers sheriff describes "violent" crash, identifies couple who died after hitting bear on I-64
- Greenbrier County arraignments set for next week
- City renames street in honor of Black Knight employee
- Going, going ... not quite gone; Justice-owned properties sold at tax sale auction
- Indy RB Linkswiler next up in Patriots backfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.