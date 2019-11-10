On Oct. 5, 2015, Aretha Van Horn stood on the 50-yard line at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edward’s Stadium, microphone in hand.
It was a special moment for the former Army captain.
This was not the first time she had sung the national anthem, but it was the first time she had performed it at her alma mater – the place where she had joined the Army ROTC as a junior, 30 years earlier.
Her two oldest children had followed her footsteps and were both attending Marshall, but only one could watch her sing that day.
Clint Van Horn III, a senior offensive lineman for the Thundering Herd, had to listen instead, as he and his teammates waited in the tunnel to take the field.
Although Van Horn says she had always wanted to sing at an event like Marshall’s annual Military Appreciation Game, she sought her son’s approval beforehand.
“I didn’t want to invade his world,” she says. “But he said, ‘No, mom, I think it would be great.’ ”
So the Army veteran, clad in her son’s No. 78 jersey, took the field, surrounded by other veterans and current members of the Marshall Army ROTC.
“I was an ROTC cadet and now I’m out there with ROTC cadets and with my children, all these years later,” she says.
“You talk about a high honor.”
● ● ●
The military wasn’t on the radar for the White Sulphur Springs native when she graduated from Greenbrier East High School in 1984.
Van Horn, known then by her middle name, Gaye, was an athlete and a member of the Spartans’ girls’ state basketball championship team her senior year.
Though she wasn’t sure exactly what she wanted to do with her life, she says it was her sense of “compassion” that compelled her to major in counseling when she arrived in Huntington.
“I have a passion for helping people,” she says. “I like being able to help people and being the encourager and getting them in the right direction.”
It wasn’t until her junior year that her future began to take shape when she opted for an ROTC class rather than a gym class.
Her athletic background, she says, made the training easy for her and when she was offered a scholarship in exchange for four years of service after graduation, she decided to sign up.
“I thought the military would be a great way to start my adult life,” she says.
And after she made the decision to join the Army, she says she found a new focus.
“Once I realized I was going to become an officer in the military, it made me step up my game and be more responsible with the choices I made,” she says. “It made me focus on my future.”
It was during ROTC training when she says she received the advice that would set her up for success in active duty.
“There was another female who had been enlisted prior to doing ROTC,” Van Horn recalls. “She was a great mentor in that she said, ‘When you get on active duty, you might be an officer, but your enlisted soldiers know a whole lot. You take care of them and they’ll take care of you.’
“That was probably the single best piece of advice because in ROTC, I was 4.0, but in actual military life, I didn’t have experience, so I was able to be a good leader and a good follower when I got there because of her.”
The “there” to which Van Horn refers is Fort Benning, Ga.
Upon graduation in 1989, Van Horn married her high school sweetheart Clinton Van Horn Jr., and was commissioned as a second lieutenant, serving as the personnel actions officer at Fort Benning.
In her position, Van Horn supervised seven soldiers and 10 civilians, overseeing any personnel actions taken on the infantry post.
Although she says there were some women soldiers and a mix of female civilian workers, she says because Fort Benning is infantry, the vast majority of people she saw were men.
But she says it was never an issue being a female in a male-dominated profession.
“We (she and her siblings) were just raised to believe you could do whatever you wanted to do,” she says. “So I didn’t know it was hard to be an officer, if that makes sense. The sky was the limit for me. Now I wasn’t going to be an engineer because I wasn’t a math mind, but it wasn’t because I felt someone was going to hold me down.
“My frame of reference was parents who said, ‘you’re going to do better than us,’ ” she continues. “ ‘You’re going to finish high school. You’re going to do better than what we had and we’re going to help you get there.’ So that’s what we all did in our family. We just went forward. You know you could do basically whatever you wanted.”
And when she left the Army after four years, she did so as a new mother and a captain.
● ● ●
After the military, the Van Horns – her husband Clint is a minister and a mason – made their way back up the East Coast, stopping in Alabama and North Carolina before landing in Beckley in 2002.
“Ministry led us up the coast,” Van Horn says. “This is where God wanted us to be.”
Clint is the pastor of Living Water Church International in Beckley and also operates his own brick masonry business, Now, Inc.
Van Horn took a position at the Beckley VA Hospital in 2004, served as the secretary for the associate director from 2012 to 2018 and is now the administrative officer for logistics and prosthetics.
Through this position, she does much of what she did all those years ago at Fort Benning.
“If a vet has a complaint or an issue and they write their congressman, that would come to us,” she says. “Maybe something didn’t happen right; I would call on behalf of my managers and talk to them. We work with the veterans to make sure what they need happens, or the next best avenue.”
And she says she loves it.
“My biggest sense of pride is, ‘Was I able to help my veteran today?’ ” she says.
That’s why she sings at events like Military Appreciation Day.
Van Horn sings at the VA’s internal events or memorial services, at opening ceremonies and at larger events like one for Vietnam veterans.
And sometimes she just sings.
“We’ve had situations where a veteran was kind of having a bad day and someone would say, ‘Sing a song for them,’ ” she says. “So I would because they needed it at the moment.”
Singing, she says, is her way of saying “thank you” to her fellow veterans.
And it was singing, four years ago, that brought her full-circle where it all began.
Among the veterans on the field that day was Woody Williams, WWII Medal of Honor recipient.
“I thought, ‘I’m standing here with history,’ ” Van Horn says of Williams.
“It was one of the highest honors to express an appreciation for our veterans there, and to be back where it all started, with my son.
“It was just really cool.”
Email: mjames@register-herald.com