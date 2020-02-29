Dorian Swann, 38, has an Irish grandmother and a mother who is “mixed.” Her dad is black and Indian. Swann’s hair reflects her diverse ancestry.
“I have a great mixture within my hair,” said Swann, whose own children’s father is of Italian and Polish ancestry. “It’s not really coarse, but I can wear it straight, and I can straighten it, and I can wear it curly – whichever mood I’m in that day.
“I let it grow out sometimes. Sometimes, I cut it short,” she said. “My hair is diverse, and I like it.
“It’s not super coarse, where it’s a struggle,” she explained. “Some black people really struggle with their hair.
“But it’s not like a white person’s hair, either, like ‘this is the style you were given, and you can’t really do a lot.’”
She said that the current political atmosphere in the U.S. may have emboldened some to voice their personal views about black citizens’ hairstyles.
“I’ve never had an issue, personally, with anybody complaining about my hair, and I don’t know anybody that has – other than what I’ve seen in the media, in Beckley. When they’re not allowed to participate in this (activity), when they’re not allowed to graduate because of their hair, everybody should be looking at that person (who made the decision) like, ‘What did you smoke this morning? Have you lost your mind?’
“There was no catalog when we were born that said, ‘Go through. Pick out what type of hair you want.’ This is what we were given.”
A’Joenae Norris, 13, said her favorite style is “box braids.”
“I like box braids, personally, because they keep my hair healthy, and they help my hair grow. It’s a protective hairstyle.
“A protective hairstyle is ‘no heat, or nothing.’ It’s just your natural hair.”
With box braids, the hair is divided into square, “boxy” sections and then braided. Extensions – sections of real or synthetic hair that are braided, sewn, crocheted or clipped into the natural hair – may be added for length and fullness.
Getting box braids was something of a coming-of-age experience for A’Joenae, who is an eighth-grade student at Park Middle School.
“When I was a little girl, I mainly had just little ponytails and braided (hair). When I was about in third or fourth grade, my parents just asked me if I wanted to get box braid extensions, and I said yeah.”
About every two months, a stylist makes the square “boxes” in A’Joenae’s hair and then braids the extensions into the hair, she said.
The cost of extensions usually ranges from $200 to $600, but the price can go up to about $3,000, according to the website www.fash.com.
She said getting the braids does not hurt, but it is time-consuming. Each visit takes three to five hours, she estimated.
“You have to take out the braids, and then wash your hair, and then, when you want it braided again, you can just get it braided again with new hair,” she explained.
Her white friends sometimes ask about her braids, but most are unfamiliar with the time, money and commitment that is required to keep them.
“I don’t think they truly understand what goes into it,” she said.
Tracy Covington, 53, attributes her Southern roots for her favorite hairstyle of the moment: Afro puffs, which she mixes with ponytails.
“I’m from Alabama, originally, born and bred there. It’s a southern style, and it’s mostly, really, a childhood style.
“I wanted to wear my natural hair, and not processed or ‘weeded’ just to give him (her husband) a sense of our culture, when it’s us doing our own hair, instead of processing it or weeding it up or putting a weave on. So I’m just letting the real thing flow.”
Covington stopped putting chemical straighteners in her hair and quit weeding it – which is sewing synthetic hair into natural hair – about six years ago.
“Sometimes, it’s pricey to be a little upgraded, and it kind of hurts, too,” she said, describing weaves and permanent solutions.
“I wanted to go natural, because I was really tired of the 'letting me be like the other person.' So, let me show my difference.
“Growing older, you get a sense that it’s time to be different than everybody else, so I went back to my natural hair.”
She said she keeps it “more puffy” and that it does not require a ton of work.
“I split the hair in two, use some coconut oil or some type of hair grease to keep it steady, brush it together, and make pom-poms out of it,” she said. “It looks a little like rabbit tails on top of my head, like Mickey Mouse ears.
“I’m gonna stay natural,” she said. “It just means going to back to where I belong. I’m just going to be me.”
Isaac Chalender, 19, wears his long hair in dreadlocks, or “dreads.’”
Currently working for Grandjean, Chalender is also a new dad. His hair grows long, and for most of his childhood, his mother kept his hair natural.
“I had braids. My mom used to braid my hair into single braids instead of dreadlocks, and it was long, natural, before my mom had my hair cut, when I was younger. It was just like a long, long afro – super long.”
Chalender, who grew up in Columbus, Ohio, wore dreads in high school. He said he chose dreads as a style because he wanted to try something new. They flow down his back now, and he said they attract attention and lots of compliments from people of all races.
Caring for dreads – small sections of hair that have been twisted until they “lock” — takes dedication.
“It’s hard,” he explained. “It gets hot. You have to keep up with them, or they’ll start clumping together.”
Chalender said there was only one person who made a negative comment about the dreads. A white, male teacher in high school said they looked “nasty.”
“It made me feel bad, and it made me want to cut them. But I ended up keeping them, because it was what I wanted, and not what he wanted.”
He said that he is in favor of state lawmakers taking steps to protect residents’ rights to wear ethnic hairstyles.
“How I have my hair really doesn’t dictate what I can do,” he said.
Stephen Thompson, 26, has had longer hair for most of his life.
Now a pipeline laborer and 2017 graduate of Concord University with a degree in sports management, Thompson earned a basketball championship ring in college – playing the game with his dreadlocks, which he said he considers to be a style that reflects his history and culture.
“I really did like dreads, personally. White people usually ask, ‘How do you get your hair to stay like that?’ and ‘How do you have to wash it and keep it up?’
“Like any other hairstyle, you shampoo it. You wash like normal. You’ve got to separate each dreadlock and lock them up. After that, there’s not much to it.”
Thompson said the only time he cut his dreadlocks was to play on the Woodrow Wilson High School Flying Eagles basketball team. He said Coach Kidd required all black and white players to have a clean-cut look.
If a player could not afford a cut, Thompson said, another coach came in and gave both black and white players a trim.
“Coach Kidd’s rules was for black kids and white kids. I knew another kid that had braids down his back, and he cut his hair the day before the first day of practice, because that was Coach Kidd’s rules.
“I had long hair before I played basketball. I cut it. I grew it back out. There’s no problem to it.”
After playing his last WWHS basketball game, he began to grow his dreads.
Thompson, who has a condition called vitiligo which lightens his skin, has had to tell some new acquaintances that he is black.
He could be described as ethnically ambiguous – except for his hair.
“They probably don’t think I’m white, after they see my hair,” he said.
Brayden Thompson of Beckley was 10 years old when he decided that he wanted to wear his hair curly on top and in the back and tapered at the sides of his head.
At the time, Brayden, who is now 14, was wearing his hair “short and low” – the way his mother had always fixed it.
“I had a crew cut,” he said.
When he was a fifth-grade student, he saw NBA player Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors wearing a curly taper.
“It just looked cool, and the way he did it kind of inspired me to do it. I decided to grow my hair out, and I just stuck with this style.”
Brayden said that he cares for his hair by massaging argon coconut oils into it. He also uses “a lot of conditioner” and some styling gel.
His ample curls attract attention. The stereotype of white people asking to feel the hair of a person of color is a true one, in his experience.
“They always want to touch it and play with it and stuff,” he said.
He added that he is often OK with having his hair touched, “as long as they ask.”
Brayden said policies on ethnic hairstyles at his school, Beckley Stratton Middle School, are fair.
“It makes me feel a little bit sad for the people that have to cut their hair to play basketball or have the job,” he said. “It doesn’t matter on the performance they have.
“They can do whatever they want, as long as they can do what they’re doing.”