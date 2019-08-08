A flaming hot Cheeto corndog? State Fair is ready to roll out new fare, musical acts, daily midway shows

When the last carnival ride packs up, final elephant ear is served and the remaining horse trailer pulls away each year, the digital sign welcoming visitors to the State Fair of West Virginia changes track, beginning a 365-day countdown to the next year.
And today, the countdown hits zero as the 2019 fair kicks off.
“We’re looking forward to a great week,” state fair CEO Kelly Collins said Wednesday during a busy day of final preparations.
“The food vendors are putting the final decorations on their food stands, the livestock is getting checked in and everybody is getting ready to open up at 9 a.m.,” she said.
From the bright lights and excitement of the carnival midway to the laid back atmosphere in the livestock barns, Collins says the fair offers something for everyone.
And she says there’s plenty of food for all appetites. Included in that are nine foods, competing in the 2nd Annual New Fair Food Contest.
Fairgoers interested in participating in the contest can pick up a program at the gate or the office for a list of participants and a map to each destination. From there, they will vote on their favorite from a list that includes bacon maple walnut ice cream, Mexican street corn, shrimp and grits, a flaming hot Cheeto corndog and more.
“It went great last year,” Collins says of the contest, which was won by a bacon, mac & cheese calzone. “It’s not only neat (for fairgoers), but it’s also a great promotion for the vendors themselves.”
Free entertainment featuring hypnotist Catherine Hickland, Disc-Connected K-9s — a rescue dog stunt show — Scott’s World of Magic, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, Grandpa Cratchet, and a High Dive Show, will also take place at various times each day.
Collins says the High Dive Show, which features a tiger, zebra, leopard, giraffe and monkey performing acrobatics will take place in the center of the midway.
“It’s going to be higher up, so when you’re walking down the carnival midway you can see it from multiple angles,” she said of the show that includes an 80-ft. ladder and a trampoline.
The week will also include a variety of entertainment on the grandstand with country musicians Justin Moore tonight and Cody Jinks Friday. Contemporary Christian star TobyMac will perform Saturday night, Cole Swindell will appear on Aug. 15 and Alabama will take the stage on Aug. 16.
The grandstand will also feature two non-musical acts as ventriloquist Darci Lynn, an America’s Got Talent winner, will appear Sunday night and the ever-popular comedian Jeff Foxworthy will bring his act to the stage Aug. 17.
Collins also points to free performances from Riley Green on Monday, Jimmy Fortune on Tuesday and Lorrie Morgan on Wednesday who round out the grandstand lineup.
“If you pay gate admission those concerts are free,” she said. “So it’s a great chance to see top entertainment at the fair.”
Collins says she looks forward to the fair, and encourages families and friends to come out and enjoy the end of summer.
“We’re excited,” she said. “It’s the 95th Annual State Fair of West Virginia and with schools going back into session this week and over the next few weeks it’s the perfect time to wind down and one more trip, enjoy a fantastic meal, visit the livestock barns, shop (at the newly built craft barn) and enjoy carnival rides.
“There really is something for everybody to do and fun for all ages.”
Visit www.statefairofwv.com for more information.