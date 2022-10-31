Oct. 28 was a very “Curious” morning at Ronceverte Elementary School as “Wild Things" were roaming the halls.
Aubrina Mumford, chair of the Women With Altitude Book Club, entered the school, dressed as a character from the book “Where the Wild Things Are!”
Women With Altitude is a service organization in White Sulphur Springs. Their goal on Friday was to hand deliver a book and treat bag to each child and encourage them to create a costume using their favorite book character as inspiration.
“As a club, our goal is to reach as many children as we can and put a book in their hands,” Mumford said. "We want all students to learn to love to read and maybe start their own little library at home.
"Our motto is Keep Children Reading,” Mumford said. "We want to promote children to read by bringing books to life. It’s wonderful to be back in the classroom.”
WWA partnered with the Greenbrier County sheriff’s department and local police departments and had officers read a variety of books to the students.
Linda Wheeler, a WWA book club member, was involved in bringing the first Read Aloud program into the schools of Greenbrier County.
Established in 1986 by a group of concerned parents in Kanawha County, Read Aloud was incorporated as a non-profit in 1987. The original group of volunteers developed programs designed to stimulate student interest in books and reading and worked with volunteers in other counties who were interested in establishing similar programs.
Between 1987 and 1992, Read Aloud programs were established in seven of West Virginia’s 55 counties.
If interested in joining Women With Altitude, contact the White Sulphur Public Library at 304-536-1171 for more information. The group meets the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. (not during the winter months).
