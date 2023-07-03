Our country is getting attention from our adversaries and other foreign countries, and not in a good way.
They see a justice system, an FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) that is so political and not independent for all. They see leaders who do not make wise decisions.
Government leaders, our educators and the ungrateful who call America home, are focused on ideology, race, gender and not on the country or its people.
No one is focused on building up America or having a strong military. Not educating students to achieve academically in reading, math, science and history. Their focus is on race, on gender, not building their minds. Foreign students and professors on campuses down America and its allies, but they still take advantage of living in America.
China, Russia and Iran are getting bolder and adversariel. They educate their students to their potential and skill not their race or gender. They build their military to be the strongest, the more equipped.
The U.S. has spent more money to change the names on the bases of our military than to keep good living conditions on the bases. The barracks are in disrepair and need to be rebuilt. The quality of the water sources on the bases needs serious attention. It's a disgrace and embarrassment. Go along to get along is nothing to brag about.
ABC and Nicole Hannah Jones had a four-hour of their version of America and how horrible it is. And that America has not moved forward from the 1800s. All these people still call America home. No one addressed the slavery of today in countries of Africa, the Middle East, the Far East, and part of South America. They buy and sell their own people like in the 1800s.
Our military sacrifice and defend our country, and the people do not know why we celebrate Memorial Day or July 4 and its meaning. They don't care. The military care if they are equipped, trained and ready to complete a mission. Not what is the gender or race of the person in the foxhole or jungle.
Our country has lost its way and the country it needs to be. Those wanting attention to degrade, disrespect, like the Tony's, the View, the Squad, to fuel hatred, have no place of respect in America. A lot of damage needs to be repaired.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring
