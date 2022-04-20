A better understanding of multiple sclerosis

MetroCretiveConnection
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a degenerative disorder that affects the central nervous system.
MS is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the myelin sheaths (protective fatty coverings) that surround nerve fibers and promote the transmission of nerve impulses, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center.
Symptoms of MS
Multiple sclerosis can cause various symptoms.
MS has the potential to affect just about anything a person does, as it affects the brain and spinal cord.
Interruption of nerve communication signals may result in unpredictable symptoms.
The National Multiple sclerosis Society says that individuals can experience any of the following:
l memory problems
l numbness
l tingling
l mood changes
l pain
l fatigue
l vision issues
l paralysis
l balance issues
l bowel and bladder disruptions
l decreased attention span
l emotional problems
l slurred or difficult speech
l other neurological effects
Causes of MS
Experts do not know what causes multiple sclerosis.
The Cleveland Clinic says research is ongoing and doctors are trying to identify what triggers the disease.
Some theories include:
l Exposure to viruses and bacteria: Some research points to exposure to infections, such as the Epstein-Barr virus, as a trigger for MS later in life.
l Geography: Living in an area with limited sunlight produces a higher risk of developing MS. People who get less sun have lower levels of vitamin D, which is a risk factor for MS.
l Gene mutations: Family history of MS increases the potential of getting the disease, but it’s still a mystery as to which genes play a role in the development of MS.
l Immunologic factors: While researchers do not fully understand why immune systems attack the body, in MS, T regulatory cells and B cells become activated, stimulating inflammation and damage.
l Smoking: Smoking plays a role in MS risk, as studies have shown that it is associated with more severe disease and more rapid disease progression.
Treating MS
Doctors will conduct many tests to determine if MS is present.
Neurological exams and eye exams as well as lumbar puncture and blood tests can paint the most accurate picture.
There is no cure for MS, but various medications have been approved to alleviate certain symptoms of the disease, including mobility issues, and slow its progression.
The medicines can reduce flare-ups and slow damage to the myelin sheaths.
Physical rehabilitation and mental health counseling may be employed in conjunction with medicines for well-rounded support.
The Cleveland Clinic says MS will lead to disability and loss of certain physical functions in some instances.
However, advancements in treatment help most MS patients to continue to lead full and productive lives.
Finding the right care team and support system can help in that regard.
Learn more about MS by visiting www.nationalmssociety.org.