A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Brenton E-Z Stop in Brenton, according to a July 13 press release from West Virginia Lottery.
The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball, but the Powerplay option was not purchased.
The ticket holder is encouraged to sign the back and phone the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to make the claim.
Wednesday’s numbers were 23, 35, 45, 66, 67, and the Power Ball was 20.
Players are encouraged to check their tickets.
There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.
The Powerball jackpot was at $875 million ahead of the Saturday, July 15, draw.
Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Powerplay option, which increases non-jackpot prizes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.