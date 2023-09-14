The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ 2024 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available to purchase online at WVstateparks.com.
“If you’re a hunter, angler, outdoor enthusiast or someone who just loves the natural beauty and goodness of West Virginia, our award-winning wildlife calendar is the best calendar you can buy,” said Brett McMillion, DNR director.
“Our staff has been working hard all year to make this year’s calendar extra special and we can’t wait for folks to get their hands on a copy.”
The popular calendar features beautiful paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times, and articles that will help people get the most out of their outdoor adventures in 2024.
Native animals featured in this year’s calendar include the following:
• Spotted Skunks, by Misty Murray-Walkup (January).
• Bass, by Randy Muir (February).
• Ruffed Grouse, by Roger Marsh (March).
• Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly, by Lee Ann Billups-Blevins (April).
• Turkey, by Shelby Oreolt (May).
• River Otters, by David Kiehm (June).
• Red Eft Newt, by Randy Muir (July).
• Regal Moth, by Karen Milnes (August).
• Tufted Titmice, by Lee Ann Billups-Blevins (September).
• Raccoon in Tree, by Dinah McCloud (October).
• Barred Owl, by David Kiehm (November).
• Bobcat, by Misty Murray-Walkup (December).
“West Virginia’s natural beauty knows no bounds and the WVDNR’s Wildlife Calendar captures it in every breathtaking painting,” said James Bailey, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, which oversees the DNR.
“Its popularity year after year goes to show that people love the diverse wildlife and abundant natural resources that make West Virginia truly Almost Heaven.”
Calendars are $15 each and usually sell out before Christmas, according to a press release.
To order online, visit WVstateparks.com, click “Merchandise” at the top of the page and follow the onscreen prompts.
Calendars also may be purchased at select stores around the state or ordered by mail. To order a calendar by mail, visit WVdnr.gov/wildlife-calendar, download and complete an online order form and mail it to the address listed on the form.
Sales of the calendar have helped fund WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section programs for more than 30 years.
The calendar has won either gold, silver or bronze national calendar awards in the categories of “Most Informative,” “Most Educational” or “Best Subject” for more than 10 years.
Bulk orders of the wildlife calendar are available while supplies last. Those interested in placing a bulk order should phone 304-637-0245 or send an email to Sanya.D.Zickefoose@wv.gov.
