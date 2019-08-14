FILE - This Aug. 3, 2012, file photo, shows former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling smiling after being introduced at Fenway Park in Boston. Schilling says he's thinking about running for Congress in Arizona. Schilling confirmed in an email to The Arizona Republic on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, that he's considering a run. He declined to say which district he'd run in and wrote that "the illegal immigration issue is not a joke." (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)