WASHINGTON — Last week, allies of Karen Bass saw her vice presidential prospects on the ascent, believing she had supplanted fellow Californian Kamala Harris as one of the finalists to be Joe Biden's running mate.
"Kamala is done," said a Democratic congressman who has privately made the case for Bass to Biden aides.
But then unfavorable aspects of Bass' past quickly surfaced.
First came the video of Bass' remarks praising Scientology a decade ago. Then her appearances at Nation of Islam events emerged in the same conservative publication just days later. And Tuesday evening, there was a report that she had eulogized a member of the Communist Party in 2017. It all came as she faced renewed criticism from members of both parties for past comments praising Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
Suddenly, the Los Angeles congresswoman's prospects were under siege, just as Biden was set to conduct final interviews with the leading contenders in preparation for a public announcement next week. It marked a late twist in a high-stakes VP competition that appears to remain in flux, as Democrats see the ultimate pick as having a leg up to become the party's next standard-bearer, perhaps as soon as four years from now.
"From what I know, he truly hasn't made up his mind, and these in-person interviews this week are genuinely important," said a Democratic donor in contact with the Biden campaign.
Biden had no public schedule on Tuesday, an indication that final evaluations had begun from his home in Wilmington, Delaware. But those seeking to influence the process from the outside still saw time to frame the choices before him, especially since at least two of the apparent finalists, Bass and Susan Rice, didn't appear on most early lists.
Bass will be expected to address her previous comments regarding Castro and her appearances at a Scientology and several Nation of Islam events, but her supporters argue that the five-term congresswoman is incurring the most fire because Republicans view her as the greatest threat.
"The people he fears the most are the people he tends to pick on the most," said California Rep. Julia Brownley of the Trump campaign's branding of Bass as a "Castro-loving communist." Following his death in 2016, Bass referred to Castro as the "commander in chief," a term of respect that upset many Cubans, particularly in the battleground state of Florida.
"She made it clear to the American people that she really apologizes for that, that she didn't understand the full impact of it when she said it," said Brownley, who supported Harris for president but prefers Bass as the vice presidential pick. "There are a lot of people in politics who would never apologize."
One of Bass' biggest strengths remains her support from influential House members. Rep. Jim Clyburn, who endorsed Biden ahead of his South Carolina primary victory, has become her "biggest advocate," according to a House Democratic member familiar with internal conversations, though he stresses he'll respect whatever decision Biden makes.
"He has just said she would have the unified support of the Congressional Black Caucus and be able to organize the most to get the highest black turnout," this Democrat said, who was granted anonymity to discuss private conversations.
A Clyburn spokesperson said the congressman isn't pushing any one candidate.
Rep. Cedric Richmond, a co-chair of Biden's campaign, has also been an important voice for Bass. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "has made key calls," according to the Democrat, and fellow California Rep. Barbara Lee has offered her support.
Rep. Judy Chu, who represents part of Los Angeles County, is another Bass supporter who said her ability to work with people explains why she's earned so much congressional support. When asked about Harris, Chu said she would be "fine," but argued that Bass has been on the front lines of grassroots causes.
"She's very accessible, she makes her presence known, she will dig in and lead on the issues," said Chu. "She's been a coalition builder since the beginning."
How far Harris' stock has dropped remains unclear. Some Democrats believe that Bass' late emergence would have never been possible if Harris was truly the front-runner she was perceived to be. But one swing-state Democratic senator said that Harris still made the most sense because she requires the least amount of introduction to voters.
"I agree with the theory that she's the safest choice," the senator said on the condition of anonymity to avoid being seen endorsing a particular contender.
But a GOP operative closely tracking the process said Harris probably remains the ripest target for Republicans, given her long record as a prosecutor in a year of racial unrest.
Rice, the former national security adviser to President Barack Obama, remains potentially the biggest unknown, given her background is almost entirely in foreign policy. Her favorable working relationship with Biden in the White House has been a key component of her candidacy.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois are characterized as longer-shot candidates at this stage, especially given the consistent pressure on Biden to choose a Black woman as VP.
For progressives, who are still licking their wounds after another disappointing presidential primary defeat, Bass has become their final lifeline to securing an ally at the top of Biden's orbit. Some predict that passing over Warren and then Bass for Harris would be a gut punch to liberal turnout. Others say Bass is the final remaining unifying option.
"Karen Bass is somebody who could bridge the divide between the neoliberals and the progressive wing, the Berniecrats," said Nina Turner, who co-chaired Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign.
