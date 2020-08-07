Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pays her respects to the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he lies in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Wanting to see it from the outside view, she came out briefly and also said hello to some of the mourners on site. "I wanted to say goodbye to my friend," said Harris.