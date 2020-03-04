John L. Kinder, age 94, of Lewisburg, WV, formerly of Oak Hill, WV, died March 2, 2020, at the Seasons Place assisted living in Lewisburg. Born in Nellis, WV on May 29, 1925, he was the son of the late Harvey and Gracie Mae Kinder. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ed Kinder, Denni…