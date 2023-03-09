A 1942 tournament program, courtesy of Jesse Womack, included the photos shown here. The program was for the Section 11 Region 3 basketball tournament held in the Pineville High School gymnasium March 12-14, 1942.
Mullens High was not included in the tournament.
The Milam High Thundering Herd (0-14) was included, but there was no team photo in the program. Milam team members included Donald Bailey, Bill Brown, Clarence Clay, Carl Bailey, Jim Brown, Russell Clay, Jack Clay, Jack Roles, Paul McGraw, Stuart Clay, Hersie Phillips, and coach James Johnson.
The Baileysville Bluebirds (11-7) team includes Paul Greer (1926-2021), at the time a freshman, who, by all accounts, went on to become one of the best boys basketball coaches in West Virginia. Greer began his career with six years at Herndon High, then moved to Oceana High. During his 17 years at Oceana High, Greer’s teams never lost a regional tournament game and he took his teams to the state finals five times, earning two Class AA championships and a runner-up title.
The Glen Rogers Owls went into the tournament with a 10-7 season record; Herndon was 6-8; Oceana was 17-2; and Pineville was 7-12.
